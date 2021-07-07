Trump announces lawsuit against Google, Facebook, Twitter, and their CEOs

Washington DC [US], July 7 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump has announced a lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter and their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey.



"In conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I'm filing as the lead class action representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their CEOs," Trump said at a news conference in New Jersey, as quoted by Fox News.

"There is no better evidence that big tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States earlier this year," he added.

Trump is banned from Twitter and is barred from Facebook for the next two years following the January 6 Capitol riots, in which the social media giants stated that Trump contributed to the violence.

Meanwhile, Trump has maintained that these companies are unfairly censoring conservatives. The lawsuit will be filed in the Southern District of Florida, seeking "injunctive relief" against "shameful censorship of the American people," he added.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former US president Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoralcollege votes from US states that Trump claimed were illegal and robbed him of election victory. (ANI)

