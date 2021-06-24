Trump-appointed border patrol chief to step down

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Scott said that he had received a directed reassignment letter, which provides recipients the option to relocate, resign or retire, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, June 24 (IANS) Appointed by former President Donald Trump, US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott announced that he was stepping down from the position.

The 29-year veteran added that would remain in his current position for about 60 days.

"A huge thank you to all those who have reached out, prayed and supported me and my family, especially over these last few crazy months," Scott wrote in the post.

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz is expected to succeed Scott on an acting basis, media reports said on Wednesday citing sources within the White House.

Scott, who began his career with the US Border Patrol in 1992, assumed the post in February 2020.

Under him, the border patrol handled a record-breaking surge of unaccompanied minors arriving at the US-Mexico border, which is experiencing a 20-year high in crossings.

--IANS

ksk/