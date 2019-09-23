Trump at Howdy Modi watershed moment in India-US ties: Modi

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that US President Donald Trump's presence at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston was a "watershed moment" in the ties between New Delhi and Washington.

After the hugely successful event on Sunday, that saw Trump join Modi on stage with both reaffirming their strong friendship and bilateral ties, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties.

"Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora."

Modi also posted pictures of the two leaders clasping hands, waving together to the 50,000 crowd of Indian diaspora at the event. He also thanked all those who participated in the event, saying it will remain etched in his memory. "Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory. I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme. "The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora," he posted, along with pictures of the massive crowd cheering him.