Trump gave 'misleading' information on financial state of his hotel in Washington: Report

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Former President Donald Trump provided misleading information about the financial situation of his Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a letter on Friday.



"By filing these misleading public disclosures, President Trump grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel," the letter said, as quoted by NBC.

The Oversight Committee said Trump reported that the hotel earned him more than USD 150 million during his time in office but also lost more than USD 70 million.

The hotel received USD 3.7 million in payments from foreign governments and this fact violates the US Constitution, the Oversight Committee added. (ANI/Sputnik)

