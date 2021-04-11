Trump lashes out at GOP for not 'overturning' 2020 election

According to The Washington Post (The Post), Trump, speaking to a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach in Florida, went on to call the Republican senator McConnell a "dumb son of a b****". He further went on to slam a few members of the GOP (Grand Old Party--another name for the Republican Party) whilst calling for party unity ahead of the 2022 mid-term US Elections."If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a b**** Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it," he said of election certifying on January 6, the day his supporters led an insurrection on the Capitol to block Joe Biden's formal victory."I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you?" Trump reportedly added, referring to his nomination of Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary in the Trump administration and is married to McConnell, the Post further reported.According to the newspaper, the former President attacked many of his favorite targets, such as Anthony S. Fauci, the country's leading epidemiologist, even mocking Fauci for his first pitch last season at Nationals Park -- a frequent Trump taunt.He falsely claimed that Fauci only received credit because he opposed Trump, an attendee said, and joked that Fauci wanted people to wear five masks after not initially supporting masks."Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" he said of Fauci.He said that someone recently suggested to him that the vaccine should be called the "Trumpcine." He bragged about his handling of the pandemic, dismissing the widespread criticism of his approach and not mentioning the more than 500,000 who have died of covid-19.The Post reported that while reprising an attack from the day he launched his campaign in 2015, he called immigrants "murderers, rapists and drug dealers.""They're coming in from the Middle East. They're not sending their best people. You have murderers, you have rapists, you have drug dealers," Trump said.The Hill reported that McConnell and Trump's public breakup was evident in February when the latter targeted the lawmaker in a statement."Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said at the time."He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," the former president added.