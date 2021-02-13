Trump let us down, has no future in Republican Party, says Haley

South Carolina [US], February 13 (ANI): Indian American Republican politician and 2024 GOP (another name for the Republican Party -- Grand Old Party) Nikki Haley slammed former President Donald Trump for his involvement in the Capitol insurrection stating that he has "let us down".



According to CNN, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations in an interview with Politico said, "We need to acknowledge he let us down... He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

Haley even expressed anger over Trump's treatment of the former Vice President Mike Pence on January 6 -- the day of the insurrection at the Capitol on Twitter where the former President wrote, "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution."

"When I tell you I'm angry, it's an understatement," Haley said as reported by CNN quoting Politico.

"Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He's been nothing but a good friend of that man. ... I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I'm disgusted by it," the former US ambassador to the UN added.

However, she did say that she believes "impeachment is a waste of time." On the subject of holding Trump accountable for inciting the insurrection by baselessly and sans evidence claiming that he "won the election, by a lot", Hailey answered, "I think he's going to find himself further and further isolated."

"I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he's lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him," she continued. "I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

According to CNN, the upper chamber in the US Congress could also consider a vote of whether to bar Trump from serving in public office, preventing him from running for reelection in 2024. Haley, however, predicted that Trump won't run for federal office again and that the former President will not have a future in the GOP.

"I don't think he's going to be in the picture... I don't think he can. He's fallen so far," she said and added that She acknowledged that "the love" GOP has for Trump is "still very strong" and won't "fall to the wayside."

She continued, "Nor do I think the Republican Party is going to go back to the way it was before Donald Trump. I don't think it should. I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party." (ANI)

