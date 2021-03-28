  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Trump says may visit US southern border in next few weeks

Trump says may visit US southern border in next few weeks

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 19:25:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Former US President Donald Trump (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], March 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was planning to visit the US southern border -- the site of his landmark wall project -- within the next few weeks.

Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden for not finishing the border wall, which the previous administration meant as a measure against illegal immigration.
"Well, a lot of people want me to go to the border. The border patrols and all of the people of (ICE) Immigration and Customs Enforcement, want me there; they have asked me to go. And I really feel I owe I to them, they are great people, they are doing an incredible job," Trump said.
When asked when he would like to go, he replied, "over the next of a couple of weeks," but added that there was no rush. (ANI/Sputnik)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features