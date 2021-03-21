Trump sticking to unproven claims of election fraud

"Sadly, the election was Rigged," dpa news agency quoted the former leader as saying on in a statement on Saturday.

Washington, March 21 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump is still sticking to his unproven claims of election fraud more than four months after he was defeated by Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court and other US courts, before which dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump camp against the election results were unsuccessful, were "cowardly" and would go down in history accordingly, Trump added.

Trump's statement was in response to an article in the New York Times that reported conservative activists were making the former President's claims about election fraud their top priority as a way to collect donations and keep supporters in line.

Since the November 3, 2020, election, Trump has claimed that he was deprived of his victory by fraud.

He was replaced on January 20 by Biden.

--IANS

ksk/