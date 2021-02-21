Trump to address Conservative Political Action Conference while Pence declines invitation to speak

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): While former President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former US Vice President Mike Pence has declined an invitation to speak at the event.



Citing sources, CNN reported that organisers still hope to change Pence's mind about attending, while another source said Pence is planning to stay under the radar for the next six months. Politico first reported that Pence declined the invitation.

Meanwhile, Former US President Donald Trump will speak about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement at CPAC in Orlando, Florida next week.

The divergence between the two former leaders, which comes as the GOP is grappling with its future in the wake of the Trump presidency, follows tensions between Trump and Pence surrounding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and Pence's role certifying the results of the election for President Joe Biden, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the speaking engagement would mark Trump's first public appearance following his departure from the White House last month. (ANI)

