Trump's impeachment trial 'has to happen': Biden

"I think it has to happen," Biden said regarding Trump's impeachment trial to CNN. The 46th President acknowledged the effect the impeachment trial could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said there would be "a worse effect if it didn't happen."

New York : US President Joe Biden said former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the US senate "has to happen."

The US President told mediapersons that he believed the outcome would have been different if Trump had six months left in his term, but said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.

"The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn't changed that much," Biden said.

The comments come after the House impeachment managers formally triggered the start of Trump's second impeachment trial after they began reading on the Senate floor the charge against Trump.

The US House of Representatives has delivered to the Senate the articles of impeachment against former US President Donald Trump for inciting the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.