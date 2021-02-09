Trump's second impeachment trial begins in US Senate

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial has formally commenced in the Senate on Tuesday (local time).



Trump is the only US President in history to be impeached twice.

CNN reported that this is the first-ever impeachment trial of a former President. It will aim to answer whether one can incite an insurrection with impunity.

The House of Representatives last month impeached the former president for inciting violence against the government over his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, which also claimed the life of a police officer.



Earlier impeachments included former President Andrew Johnson's trial in 1868 for firing a Cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress, Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice and Trump in 2020 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, reported CNN. (ANI)

