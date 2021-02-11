Trust and betrayal saga: Man kills woman who gave him shelter

The police said that the accused, who has been identified as Sumit Kumar, strangulated and slit the throat of 32-year-old Tarannum in Delhi's Kishangarh area with the help of his friends in a robbery bid when her husband was away. The murderers could find just Rs 2,000 in the house though.

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) In a case of trust and betrayal, a man who was given shelter by a couple has killed the woman along with his friends in an alleged robbery bid.

The woman's body was traced by the police at a hospital on February 9 at around 3 a.m. when the hospital authorities informed the cops about stab wounds on the neck.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Sumit Kumar was staying with the said couple. Accordingly, he was apprehended for questioning.

"The husband of the deceased woman had given shelter to Sumit, and called him brother," said a senior police officer.

During sustained interrogation, Sumit disclosed that he had hatched a conspiracy with his three childhood friends, namely Arun, Amit and Ravi, to eliminate Tarannum.

"He offered his friends Rs 1 lakh for the job and also convinced them that huge cash and jewellery were lying in the house, which could be taken after killing the woman," said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi.

One of the miscreants, Arun, conducted a recee of the area and the house before executing the murder plan.

As per the plan, they assembled in Malviya Nagar on February 8 from where Amit and Arun boarded an auto while Sumit and Ravi took off on a bike and reached Kishangarh. They then went to the house of the couple and strangulated Tarannum.

"However, Sumit noticed that she was still breathing and directed Arun to eliminate her. Arun then took a knife from Amit and stabbed her on the neck," the officer said.

Later they ransacked the house in search of cash and jewellery, but could only find Rs 2,000 and the mobile phone of the deceased.

Arun, Amit and Ravi then left the house and reached Select City Walk after disposing of the knife at a park near Khirki village.

Sumit stayed back and took the body to Fortis Hospital with the help of the caretaker in a bid to mislead the police. All four accused have been arrested.

