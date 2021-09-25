Try these 6 supplements if you have PCOS

The best protection against infectious diseases and a secret to good health is a strong immune system. Good resistance to infections can be established by improving the body's natural ability to protect itself. So here are 6 supplements to fight against PCOS which provide the right nutrition balance:

OZiva HerBalance for PCOS - OZiva HerBalance for PCOS is a combination of 21 plant-based whole foods designed to assist hormonal balance and support the menstrual cycle in women. It is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO with no artificial sweeteners, balancing and revitalizing tonic for the female reproductive system. It can reduce PCOS symptoms, menstrual cramps and control hormonal imbalances if combined with a clean, holistic lifestyle and exercise. It contains Herbal Extracts which support skin cleansing and acne-free skin.

Price: Rs. 899/-

OZiva HerBalance for PCOS

Doctor's Choice OVA Health: Ovahealth is a pure mix of natural herbs like Aloe Vera, Shatavari, Maca, Chasteberry, Cranberry, Ashwagandha, and Asian Ginseng which supports healthy menstrual flow, hormonal balance and improves fertility. These natural herbs aid in revitalizing the reproductive system, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and strengthen uterus muscles. This product is ideal for women of all ages, particularly those who lead busy lives, balancing work, family, and social commitments. It increases metabolism and aids in healthy weight control while reducing hair loss, acne, and facial hair, all of which are common problems for women with PCOD and PCOS.

Price: Rs. 1599/-

Doctor's Choice OVA Health

&Me's PCOS health Drink - &Me PCOS drink is made of a unique blend that balances hormones from within. This drink is made with all essential micronutrients that nourish the hormones and herbs like Ashwagandha help to reduce stress and Shatavari, Queen of herbs balances hormones and micronutrients like Vitamin C boosts immunity that is important for a healthy PCOS diet. It helps in regularizing periods, manages weight gain due to PCOS and helps reduce acne. It also helps in boosting energy levels. No preservatives and no added sugar.

Price - Rs. 999/-

FenuCyst - FenuCyst is an advanced Complete & Natural formula for PCOS Management that offers synergistic action of Vital PCOS supporting nutrients to improve symptoms and quality of life. It contains standardized Fenugreek extract with 50% saponins, powerful adaptogen ashwagandha, 5% withanolides, with bioavailable chromium & zinc, active folate, stabilized D3, B12, selenium, all of which are proven to improve PCOS symptoms.

Price: Rs. 899/-

FenuCyst

Bodywise PCOS Balance Capsules - This PCOS medicine is a potent blend of 18 ayurvedic herbs for PCOS and irregular periods treatment, aimed at balancing your hormones, weight management and managing PCOS symptoms. Shatavari is one of the main ingredients for their PCOS capsules. Shatavari capsules are effective in treating PCOS symptoms and reduces bloating, stress and hormonal issues. These Shatavari capsules also help treat irregular periods due to PCOS. It helps in regularising periods, reduces androgen levels in women to decrease the appearance of facial hair, boosts Ovarian health and many more.

Price - Rs. 599/-

Bodywise PCOS Balance Capsules

The Indian Chai - PCOS Relief Herbal Tea - PCOS Relief Herbal Tea helps in curing acne, facial hair growth, scalp hair loss related to hormonal imbalance. It can be a very effective treatment option for PCOS because they are usually quite gentle on the body and have fewer side effects than medication. It contains Chaste Berry, Flax Seed, St John Wort, Gokhshura etc, and all-natural herbs for relieving the symptoms of PCOS, 100% Caffeine Free.

Price - Rs. 399/- for 50 g.

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb