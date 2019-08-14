Trying to address every single problem flagged: Srinagar DM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday said that the administration is "trying to address every single problem flagged" in the region.



Choudhary further acknowledged that some people are still facing difficulties in the region.

"As many as 1,166 medical shops are open. Cash machines have disbursed Rs 243.44 crore in the last 4 days. All sorts of stocks being replenished as demanded. Agree, some people are still facing difficulties. We are trying to address every single problem flagged. Trust. #Srinagar," Choudhary tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said that all arrangements regarding the smooth celebrations of the 73rd Independence Day have been made.

Rohit Kansal, a spokesperson of Governor Saya Pal Malik and Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, said the government is ready for the main function which is to be held on August 15 at S K Stadium where Governor Malik will hoist the national flag. (ANI)

