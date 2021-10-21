TS Singh Deo camps in Delhi, wants early resolution of CM issue

His close aides say that the matter was not settled as the final decision from the party high command has not yet come while his supporters are pressing for a change in the state.

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo is camping in New Delhi to meet the party leadership to raise the issue of a rotational chief minister in the state. Sources close to him say that he wants an early resolution of the issue and it cannot linger on for so long.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had told IANS that: "State in-charge P.L. Punia has spoken about the issue of the rotational Chief Minister in my state. He clearly said that there is no such formula and with that the matter has ended." There is no change happening as the state in-charge has himself said that there was no such formula. The Congress is united in the state, there are no differences and the issue is settled now, he added.

Meanwhile Baghel has been appointed senior observer for Uttar Pradesh and is working in close coordination with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. His team is already at work in UP and is being credited with a successful rally in Varanasi.

On the issue of a rotational Chief Minister, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had held two meetings last month involving both the leaders. Both Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel were present at the first meeting, while the second meeting took place between Rahul Gandhi and Baghel but saw no decision being taken on a leadership change. But sources say that the issue is not yet resolved and the top leadership is likely to talk to Singh Deo before arriving at any decision.

For the time being Baghel has got a reprieve from Delhi, but is it permanent or temporary, there is no clarity on that and no official statement has been issued.

Singh Deo, who is pushing for rotational chief ministership, is maintaining that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be acceptable.

