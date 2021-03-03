TS Singh Deo named Cong observer for Tripura tribal council polls

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo has been appointed as the senior observer for the upcoming Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TAADC) elections in Tripura.
The Congress is trying to establish itself in the northeastern state ever since the BJP unseated the Left government, attempting to make inroads in the TAADC elections.
The Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council is an autonomous district council administering the Tripuri-dominated areas of Tripura. Its council and assembly are situated in Khumulwng with 30 members.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Left Front was defeated by the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura alliance, which won a landslide majority of 43 seats out of the 59 seats on which elections were held.
--IANS
miz/arm