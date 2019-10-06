TSRTC bus strike enters second day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The indefinite strike by the workers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who have been seeking its merger with the government, entered second day on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, General secretary of Mazdoor Union K Hanumanth Mudiraj said, "The state government had promised to merge RTC with itself. We are being harassed. All the 50000 workers are on an indefinite strike for the second day."Mudiraj said that after coming to power, the K Chandrashekar Rao led-government has not bought even a single fleet, increased taxes and did not recruit new employees."The Chief Minister is going to have a meeting on this issue today. If the order is not in our favour, we will agitate," he contended.State General Secretary of TSRTC 'Karmika Parishat' B Yadagiri echoed similar sentiments and said, "Free bus passes are being given to women, freedom fighters and physically challenged people, but the money was not reimbursed to us, that why we are suffering losses. We want it to be merged with the government."Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already brought RTC under the ambit of his government, said an employee. (ANI)