TSRTC employees dare KCR to issue sack orders

The JAC, comprising various TSRTC employee unions, said they would challenge any such order in the court.

"He (KCR) is saying 48,000 employees have been removed from service. Let him issue the orders. All employees are ready to receive the orders and challenge them in court," said JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy.

He told reporters after a meeting of JAC leaders that the Chief Minister's statement that new employees will be recruited in TSRTC shows his arrogance. He said removing such a large number of employees was undemocratic.

"So far we have been fighting for protection of RTC but now we need to fight to save democracy," he said. The JAC leader said employee phobia had gripped the Chief Minister. He said while they were demanding the government to protect RTC, the government was trying to privatise the public utility. He said the employees and people will resist the government's attempts. The JAC also ruled out calling off the strike, which entered the third day on Monday. Leaders of various unions said they would go on hunger strike to intensify the protest. The meeting passed a resolution, demanding merger of the TSRTC with the government. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, has ruled out the merger and made it clear that no talks will be held with the striking employees. The Chief Minister on Sunday also announced that there is no question of taking back the employees who failed to join the duties before Saturday evening deadline set by the government. He said only 1,200 employees were left in the TSRTC.