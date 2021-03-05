TSRTC pays salaries to staff with support from govt

TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma stated that on the direction of the Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar proper planning was done and enough savings were done and along with government budgetary support salaries were given to all the RTC employees.

He said TSRTC has improved its revenues to Rs 11 crore per day from Rs 2 crore during Covid time. Regular meetings were conducted and RTC staff was motivated to take up measures to improve the revenues of the corporation.

"Today on an average, we are earning around 11 crore revenue per day. During the Covid time the revenue had fallen to a low of around Rs.2 crore per day. A lot of measures were taken up like adopting new job security guidelines and continuous monitoring of the RTC, which has resulted in better position," the MD said.

Sunil Sharma said adequate safety measures were taken to ensure that both passengers and staff were protected from coronavirus.

He said regular video conferences were conducted with RTC staff and directions were given thus improving the financial health. Around 32 crore was recently deposited in the GPF account of the employees.

Sharma said more such measures were being taken up to ensure that the RTC improves further.

The state government had last month finalized guidelines providing job security to TSRTC employees. The RTC employees, in the past, had brought to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that the employees are being subjected to unnecessary harassment while discharging their duties on several occasions and they are also losing jobs.

Responding to this, the Chief Minister assured them that job security would be provided to the TSRTC employees without any harassment at work. As per the instructions from the CM, the RTC officials committee prepared the guidelines, which were accepted by the chief minister.

