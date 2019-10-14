TSRTC strike: Workers to hold 'Rasta Roko' across Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): As the strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees entered the ninth day on Monday, the workers will organise 'Rasta Roko' (road blockage) protests in all districts of the state on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Action Committee (JAC) president of TSRTC Ashwathama Reddy said: "This strike is not a normal one. This is for justice to RTC and the people of Telangana. There is a 'Rasta Roko' programme in all districts tomorrow with all the RTC workers, their families, teachers union, NGOs and political parties taking part in the programme.""Suicides by Srinivas Reddy and Surendhar Goud are murders committed by the state government. I request all the RTC workers not to lose hope. We are definitely going to succeed. Not only RTC even the people of Telangana are with us. The whole country is supporting us," he addedSrinivas Reddy and Surendhar Goud were among 48,000 TSRTC employees who have been on the strike against Telangana government since October 5. Employees are demanding the merger of the RTC with the government.The Telangana High Court on Thursday posted the matter of RTC for October 15 and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue. (ANI)