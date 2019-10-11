TSRTC strike continues for seventh day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continued for the seventh straight day on Friday.

K. Hanumanth, TSRTC Mazdoor Union President, told ANI, "Today is seventh day of the strike, but the Chief Minister has not yet responded. We met Governor yesterday regarding the issues, still there is no response."



"That is the reason we are conducting rallies all over the state without causing any public disturbance. We are requesting a solution as soon as possible. All the parties and unions are meeting today with regard to the issue. We appeal the public to support us," Hanumanth added.

Hamed, a TSRTC driver, said, "We are on a strike and starting to proceed on 'Insaani Ittehad', a protest without causing any disturbance to the public. We have not received our salaries yet. We have risked our duties for formation of Telangana state."

The Telangana High Court had on Thursday posted the matter of RTC for October 15 and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue.

The employees had gone on strike on October 5, demanding the merger of the RTC with the government. (ANI)

