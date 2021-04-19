TTD Chief Executive to head Andhra Covid command centre

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) Amid rising coronavirus infections, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy as the Chairperson of Covid command and control centre.

"Reddy, Executive Officer, TTD, Tirupati, is hereby appointed as Chairperson of the state Covid command and control centre with immediate effect and to report immediately," Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said in an order.