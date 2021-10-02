TTD invites Bommai for devotional channel launch

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) delegation on Saturday invited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the launch of Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel in Hindi and Kannada languages.

The delegation was being headed by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy along with priests. They met Bommai and invited him for the launch scheduled on October 11.