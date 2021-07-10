TTD recites Sri Rama Mula Mantram 30 lakh times

"During these 30 days, the ritwiks recited Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana Anjaneya Swamy Mantram for three million times," said a temple official.

Tirupati, July 10 (IANS) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday culminated the month-long Yuddakanda Parayanam, which also included reciting Sri Rama Mula Mantram 30 lakh times.

As part of the concluding ceremony at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, purnahuti was performed with religious fervor.

"As part of this celestial fete, Vastu Homam, Chatusasti Yogini Mandapam, Kshetrapalaka Mandapam, Navagraha Mandalam, Sri Rama Dasavarana Yantra Puja, Sodasa Ramalingato Bhadra Mandala Puja, Rama Chaturayana Kalasa Puja, Mantra Pushpam and Darbar Seva were performed," said the TTD official.

The ceremony began with Bhagavat Prarthana, Viswaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Agni Pranayanam, Mula Mantra Homam, Shloka Homam, Mandapa Devata Homam, Anga Homam and Poustika Homam.

Shanti Homam, Jayati Homam, Kumbharadhana, Archana, Nivedana and Neerajanam were also performed, followed by Visesha Abhishekam with 16 Kalasas to Anjanesya Swamy.

"At Vasanta Mandapam, on the last day of Yuddhakanda, 288 Shlokas apart from 100 Shlokas from Yogavasisthyam were recited and the entire event took part under the supervision of Dharmagiri Veda Peetham Principal K.S.S. Avadhani," he noted.

Meanwhile, TTD additional executive officer Dharma Reddy said the temple body has been doing a series of programmes to ward off the ill effects of Coronavirus pandemic.

"Yuddhakanda Parayana is also one such spiritual programme taken up seeing divine intervention to save the world from the pandemic," said Reddy.

From Saturday to July 16, Shrota Yagam will be performed and from July 24 onwards, episodes of Ramayana will be recited for the wellbeing of humanity at Vasanta Mandapam.

--IANS

sth/pgh