TTD shelves traditional meal scheme plans at Tirumala

Tirupati, Aug 30 (IANS) Days after it launched a trial run of its 'Sampradaya Bhojanam' (traditional meal scheme), the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to scrap the initiative.

The trial run, which had begun on August 26, was due to go on till September 2.

The decision to scrap it midway has come on the back of widespread criticism that the scheme is being launched to commercialise the food served to devotees visiting the famed Hindu shrine.