TTD to celebrate 3 forthcoming festivals across Andhra

"As part of Sravana Masa festivities, all projects of TTD in coordination should observe Sravana Pournami, Varalakshmi Vratam and Krishnastami events across the state," said TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Tirupati, Aug 18 (IANS) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the globally famous Lord Venkateswara temple, on Tuesday decided to organise statewide celebrations for forthcoming Sravana Pournami, Varalakshmi Vratam and Krishnastami festivals.

On Tuesday, Reddy held a review meeting on all TTD projects at Sri Padmavati Rest House, where he directed HDPP officials to prepare guidelines for imparting training for 'dharma pracharaa' (faith propagators) coordinators in the state.

"All the Tirunakshatram programmes performed under the aegis of Alwar Divya Prabandha Project of TTD should also be carried out in a grand manner involving all projects," said the additional EO.

Meanwhile, Reddy said that the 'Sapthagiri' magazine would be revived completely under the guidance of the editorial board with attractive pages, content and stories.

Likewise, Reddy called for bringing out nearly 2,000 sankeertans of Sri Annamacharya into the public domain, composing music for them by selecting talented artists from time to time.

Similarly, he called for the Dasa Sankeertans to be popularized among the masses and instructed the concerned officer to arrange a meeting with experts on Dasa Sahitya soon.

Reddy instructed all project officers to prepare an action plan for annual events through their respective projects and submit them for review in the next meeting.

"All the project officers should focus on bringing out new programmes involving the public and taking forward the Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara in an effective manner", he added.

--IANS

sth/pgh