TTD to only allow devotees with Covid certificates at arjitha sevas

Tirupati, March 23 (IANS) Devotees coming for arjitha sevas at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temples will be permitted from April 14 only on production of a coronavirus negative certificate.

"The grihastas coming for all arjitha sevas and utsavas have to compulsorily submit Covid-19 negative certificates, not more than three days old, at the Vaikuntam queue complex," a temple official said.

In a special drive aimed at protecting the temple deity's idols from excess usage, the TTD decided to convert the weekly sevas such as 'Vishesha Pooja' (on Mondays) and 'Sahasra Kalasabhishekam' (Wednesdays) into annual affairs.

"Both the unique arjitha sevas will henceforth be performed at the Srivari temple once in a year, that too as Circar Seva. Similarly, the festival of Vasantothsavam will also be performed as an annual seva," the official said.

Those devotees who have already booked these arjitha sevas will be given an option to either claim refund or a one time option to get the facility of VIP break darshan.

TTD will soon inform devotees on the process and choice of dates for break darshan and the refund claims in connection with the three arijitha sevas.

It has also provided the option of break darshan or refund claim of arijitha sevas which were booked in advance online between March 20, 2020 to April 13, 2021 during Coronavirus pandemic.

"The arjitha sevas with similar options included Suprabatham Tomala, Archana, Astadala Pada padmaradhana, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam, Tiruppavada, Melchat Vastrams, Purabhisekam, Civet Vessel, Kasturi Vessel, and Nija Pada darshana. The devotees could opt for either break Darshan or a refund claim," said the official.

The temple authority took this decision to further facilitate devotees with the deity's darshan as it was not possible to allow them to avail these sevas.

"The dates for the process of refund and option of break Darshan for above arjitha sevas booked online in advance will be announced soon," the official added.

