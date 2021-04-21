TTD to popularize Annamacharya, Vengamamba sankeertanas

Tirupati, April 21 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer K. S. Jawahar Reddy has directed officials and scholars to popularize the sankeertanas (religious songs) of Annamacharya and Tarigonda Vengamamba, which herald the glory of Lord Venkateshwara by placing them in the public domain.

On Tuesday, he reviewed all TTD dharmic projects in the administrative building, where he listened to Annamaiah and Vengamamba sankeertanas sung by Sri Sai Krishna Yachendra, SVBC chairman.

Appreciating the religious songs, the executive officer directed officials to telecast them on the SVBC channel in between regular programmes.

"All sankeertanas with commentaries should be uploaded on TTD website soon," he said, after a presentation on the progress of Dasa Sahitya sankeertanas by the project special officer.

As the coronavirus pandemic is raging across the state and the country, Reddy asked for suggestions from officials on how Sri Kalyanamastu (mass weddings) should be conducted.

Meanwhile, as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Covid command and control centre, Reddy directed Chittoor district collector Harinarayan to open control rooms at SVIMS Covid hospital.

He reviewed the state of the pandemic in Tirupati and instructed officials to appoint nodal officers to supervise service to affected persons.

Similar to 2020, Reddy instructed officials to utilize Sri Padmavati Nilayam at Tiruchanoor, Vishnu Nivasam and Srinivasam rest houses in Tirupati for Covid isolation cases, among other directions.

