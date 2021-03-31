TTD's 'Sri Kalyanamastu' at every Andhra Assembly constituency

TTD executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to start registering applications for this programme.

Tirupati, March 31 (IANS) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the Tirupati Temple, has commenced plans to perform Sri Kalyanamastu programme at every Assembly constituency, following coronavirus guidelines.

"The maiden event of Sri Kalyanamastu program will be held on May 28 at 12.34-12.40 hours in the mula nakshatram of the vaishaka masa bahula vidhya, Friday of the Sri Plavanama Samvatsaram," said Reddy.

TTD decided to conduct Sri Kalyanamastu programme at each Assembly constituency headquarters adhering to Covid guidelines so as not to create any health issues with huge gatherings at the district headquarters.

Reddy instructed officials to make arrangements for the weddings of 300 sets of couples in each district and coordinate efforts with the collectors and district administration.

"Commence registrations and also keep ready two grams of gold mangala sutras (auspicious gold wedding chain), pattu vastrams (silken raiment), silver foot rings, pustaka prasadam, laminated portrait of Sri Padmavati and Srinivasa and food," added the executive officer.

It is a tradition for the TTD to organise mass marriage events in the state.

