TTP terrorist killed in Pak

Islamabad, April 4 (IANS) An active Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Boya area of North Waziristan on confirmation of the presence of terrorists, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement on Saturday.