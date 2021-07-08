'Tum karo to ras-leela, hum kare to... :Rajbhar, Owaisi reiterate alliance

Talking to reporters, the two leaders said that their Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, July 8 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow on Thursday to reiterate their political alliance and said that the issue of seat sharing would be resolved soon.

Rajbhar took a dig at the BJP without taking names and said, "If they go with Mehbooba, it is ras-leela, and if I go with Owaisi, it is character dheela. The BJP has been fooling the OBCs and they stand exposed. What have they done for OBCs? We are certainly not going with the BJP."

The two leaders met at a five-star hotel, before the AIMIM chief proceeded on his onward journey to Bahraich. Owaisi has already announced that he would contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi, meanwhile, took on the Congress and said that if the literacy level was low among Muslims, it is the Congress that is responsible.

He also slammed Congress leader Digvijay Singh and said that wherever he goes, he makes sure that his party sinks to the bottom.

Owaisi later left for Bahraich where he is scheduled to visit a dargah and then inaugurate his party's office. He will return later in the evening.

--IANS

amita/in