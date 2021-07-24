Tunisia extends state of emergency until 2022

Tunis, July 24 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to extend the state of emergency imposed across the country until early 2022.

"President Saied decided to extend the state of emergency in the entire territory of the republic for a period of six months, starting from July 24, 2021 to January 19, 2022," Xinhua news agency quoted the Journal of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT) as saying on FRiday.