Tunisia, France sign cooperation agreements

Leading a high-level delegation, the French Prime Minister on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day official visit to attend the third joint High Council of Cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tunis, June 4 (IANS) As French Prime Minister Jean Castex wrapped up his visit to Tunisia, the two countries signed several cooperation agreements covering the fields of maritime transport, prevention of natural disasters, seawater desalination, agriculture, commerce and digital technology.

Besides the cooperation agreements, a credit deal of 41 million euros ($49 million) was also inked on Thursday for the acquisition of six new tugs and for the benefit of the Tunisian Office of the Merchant Marine and Ports.

It will replace the six old ones acquired in 1980 and 1990.

Another credit agreement worth 40 million euros was signed to finance a Tunisian program in developing resilience capacities to natural disasters.

A partnership agreement was concluded between the Tunisian National Company for Water Exploitation and Distribution and French Development Agency, aiming to improve the industrial and environmental performance of two desalination stations with a budget of 202,000 euros.

A letter of intent was also signed to promote the establishment of a digital dialogue between the two countries, in addition to a new administrative arrangement in the agricultural field.

As he concluded his visit, Castex tweeted: "Going from speeches to actions, giving life to our common projects, facing the challenges that mobilise our two nations in solidarity and trust: this is the meaning of the High Council for Franco-Tunisian Cooperation."

