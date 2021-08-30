Tunisia launches 3rd national open day for Covid-19 vaccination

The vaccination process started at 7 a.m. local time and will continue until 7 p.m, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Tunis, Aug 30 (IANS) Tunisia launched on Sunday the third national open day for vaccination against Covid-19 across the country's 24 provinces for citizens aged between 15 and 17 and those aged 40 and above.

This initiative was organised by the health ministry in coordination with the defence, interior and education ministries, and in cooperation with several departments and components of the civil society.

Over than 390 vaccination centres, distributed throughout the country, were set up exclusively for this open day.

"The objective is to achieve the vaccination of 50 per cent of the population, about 6 million inhabitants, by the end of October, 2021 and thus, achieve collective immunity of nearly 80 per cent," according to the Tunisian Ministry of Health.

Tunisian health ministry on Sunday reported 2,265 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 660,587. The death toll from the virus rose by 14 to 23,369.

