Tunisia, Libya discuss ways to enhance cooperation

Saied and Menfi affirmed the congruence of views between the two countries on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest during a joint press conference held at Carthage Presidential Palace here on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tunis, May 30 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied met visiting President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi here to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The Tunisian and Libyan people are "one people and one family with a shared future", Saied noted.

For his part, Menfi said the relations between the two countries are historical and lasting, adding he discussed with Saied over many common issues between the two countries.

"Our consultations were characterized by a spirit of brotherhood and friendship... We discussed all issues of common interest, reviewed views on several local and international issues and discussed bilateral cooperation in several areas, including economic and social fields," he said.

--IANS

ksk/