Tunisia receives Egyptian aid to combat Covid

Tunis, July 11 (IANS) Tunisia received an Egyptian aid of medical equipment to support the country's efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement issued here said.
"Two Egyptian military planes arrived on Saturday at the military base in El Aouina, carrying various medical equipment, quantities of medicines, breathing monitoring machines and oxygen concentrators," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement by the Tunisian presidency as saying.
"It reflects the deep and solid relations between Tunisia and Egypt, as well as the values of solidarity that exist between the two brotherly countries and peoples," it added.
Tunisia has so far reported 464,914 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,735 deaths.
At least 1,954,404 vaccine doses against the virus have been administered till date.
--IANS
ksk/