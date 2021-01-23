Tunisia reimposes curfew over COVID-19 pandemic until February 14

Tunis [Tunisia], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Tunisia decided to reintroduce a curfew to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic until February 14, local media reported Saturday.



Previously, the country had a curfew in place until January 15.

According to the Mosaique FM radio station, the new curfew will be effective from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (19:00-04:00 GMT) local time. The ban on gatherings will remain in effect, while movement between cities via public and personal vehicles will be prohibited as well. The authorities recommend switching employees to remote work.

According to the latest data from the Tunisian Ministry of Health, over 193,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country, including 6,092 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

