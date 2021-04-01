Tunisia reports 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, 255,308 in total

Tunis [Tunisia], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 255,308.



The death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 8,843, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,271, including 325 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 217,928, it added.

A total of 1,115,541 Covid lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

