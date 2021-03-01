  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Tunisia reports 662 new Covid-19 cases, 233,277 in total

Tunisia reports 662 new Covid-19 cases, 233,277 in total

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 1st, 2021, 07:15:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Tunis, March 1 (IANS) Tunisian Health Ministry reported 662 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 233,277.

The death toll from the virus rose by 27 to 8,001, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients reached 1,108, including 266 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 198,006, the Xinhua news reported..

A total of 979,785 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features