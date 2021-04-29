Tunisia tightens control measures amid surging Covid cases

"These new measures will be applicable from May 3 to May 16, depending on the evolution of the situation in the country...and all the health protocols announced on April 17 will be maintained," Hasna Ben Slimane, spokesperson of the Tunisian government, said at a press conference held at the government's headquarters.

Tunis, April 29 (IANS) Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in Tunisia, Tunisian authorities on Wednesday announced a series of stricter prevention and control measures to curb the spread of the virus.

With regard to the arrivals of tourists and Tunisians living abroad, a mandatory seven-day self-quarantine will be imposed after they present a negative result of PCR test, which should be carried out within 72 hours before entry into the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Another PCR test should be carried out during the 5th or the 7th day of self-quarantine," Ben Slimane added.

According to the government's spokesperson, "all schools will remain closed with the exception of the levels concerned by national exams."

Distanced learning at universities will continue except those concerned by national competitions.

"Governors are called upon to take adequate measures when necessary," she said, adding that in cafes and restaurants, only the terraces will remain open.

Tunisian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1,957 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 303,584.

Tunisian authorities imposed on April 17 new preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The decision put a ban on all vehicles from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, on top of the existing curfew which forbids people leaving their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All businesses that do not respect the health protocols or the curfew hours will be closed immediately.

--IANS

int/rs