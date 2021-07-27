Tunisia tightens security after sacking of PM

Monday's deployment came a day after President Kais Saied announced on Sunday evening that he had removed Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives or Parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tunis, July 27 (IANS) Tunisian security and military units were deployed to protect the government headquarters in the capital Tunis in the wake of the sacking of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and nationwide protests.

Saied said he will temporarily head the government until he appoints a new prime minister.

The President also announced that he annulled the immunity of all parliament members.

At dawn on Monday, units of the Tunisian National Army prevented Tunisia's Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, accompanied by other deputies, from entering the Assembly's headquarters in the district of Bardo.

Amid tight security measures, dozens of Tunisians gathered in front of Parliament.

Violent protests broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian provinces as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation's health, economic and social situations, calling for the departure of the government and dissolution of Parliament.

