Tunisia to reduce curfew hours from Aug

Tunis, July 31 (IANS) The Tunisian government has announced that the curfew in the country will be shortened by three hours from August 1.

The announcement said that the curfew will now last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Xinhua news agency.

It also includes other measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, among which is the ban on all family, private and public events and gatherings in open or closed spaces.