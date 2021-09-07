Tunisian party urges end of country's exceptional situation

Ennahdha, the first majority party in the Tunisian Parliament, said in the statement on Monday that "the country has been plunged into a state of uncertainty since the exceptional unconstitutional measures taken by President Kais Saied on July 25", Xinhua news agency reported.

Tunis, Sep 7 (IANS) Tunisia's Islamist party Ennahdha (Renaissance) has called to ensure the impartiality of the military and security institutions, lift the freeze on Parliament and end the exceptional situation in the country, according to a statement.

"This increases the depth of the country's political, economic, social and financial crisis," it added.

The Islamist party called on the President to put an end to the exceptional situation and lift the freeze on parliamentary activities and accelerate the formation of a legitimate government that responds to the priorities of Tunisians.

The party also called for a national dialogue between various actors on various issues, including what is related to the political system and the election law "in a way that opens the political horizon for our country and prepares it for general elections"/

On August 24, President Saied issued a presidential decree, extending the exceptional measures of suspending the activities of the parliament and freezing the immunity of all its members.

On July 25, Saied announced that he had removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, or Parliament.

The President is currently heading the government until the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

--IANS

ksk/