Tunisian President extends curfew hours

"The President issued a decree imposing the ban with the exception of urgent cases and people who work at night," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Monday night.

Tunis, July 27 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied extended the hours of night curfew across the country from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until August 27, an official statement said.

This decree prohibits the movement of people and vehicles between cities during the curfew, except for essential emergencies or for urgent health reasons.

"Any gathering of more than three people on public roads is also prohibited," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Saied issued another decree on the suspension of work in central administrations, external services, local communities and public administrative institutions for two days, starting from July 27.

Administrations offering online services are responsible for ensuring the continuity of work.

This decision "does not involve the internal security forces, the army, customs agents as well as employees operating public health establishments", it added.

The curfew announcement came a day after Saied removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives or Parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

Saied said he will temporarily head the government until he appoints a new Prime Minister.

The President also announced that he annulled the immunity of all parliament members.

