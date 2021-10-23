Tunisian president, Kuwaiti FM discuss bilateral ties

Tunis [Tunisia], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday received Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in Tunis.



During the meeting, Saied said that "Tunisia relies mainly on its national capacities to face various challenges, but also wishes to receive economic and financial support from brotherly and friendly countries, such as Kuwait, in order to overcome this delicate stage," according to a presidency statement.

The president praised the convergence of points of view between Tunisia and Kuwait with regard to bilateral relations and regional and international issues, stressing that the two countries share the same values and principles.

He also expressed his gratitude to Kuwait for its support for Tunisia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, the Kuwaiti minister reiterated his country's support for the choices of Tunisian president, expressing his confidence in Saied's capacity to overcome the difficulties and realize the hopes of the Tunisian people.

He also congratulated the formation of Tunisian new government, stressing his country's readiness to "gather any form of support for Tunisia."(ANI/Xinhua)

