Tunisian Prez appoints new Interior Minister0

Saied stressed that "this oath, in accordance with article 89, proves full compliance with the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution", the statement added.

During the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, the new Minister "took the constitutional oath before the President", Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

Tunis, July 30 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Ridha Gharsallaoui as the new Interior Minister.

Gharsallaoui is specialised in the areas of intelligence, anti-terrorism and logistical support, according to local media reports.

Thursday's appointment came four days after Saied removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and acting Interior Minister, and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, or Parliament.

Saied is temporarily heading the government until he appoints a new Prime Minister.

The President had also annulled the immunity of all Parliament members.

