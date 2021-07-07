Tunisia's Covid-19 cases surpass 450,000

The death toll from the virus rose by 119 to 15,601 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 369,632, the ministry said in a statement.

Tunis, July 7 (IANS) Tunisian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 7,930 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 455,091.

The number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Tunisia reached 3,568, including 602 in intensive care units and 152 others mechanically ventilated, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,999,363 people have received the vaccines in Tunisia, with 592,350 of them having received two doses.

Also on Tuesday, the Tunisian government said it decided to acquire 1,000 oxygen concentrators to help the hospitals amid the rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

--IANS

int/rs