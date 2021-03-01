Tunnel trends catching up in Jaipur but for wrong reasons!

In a recent incident, thieves allegedly stole a huge quantity of silver kept in a box buried in the basement of a Jaipur doctor's house after digging a 20 feet long and 15 feet deep tunnel.

Recently, thieves were caught stealing silver buried in a tunnel while unaccounted income was earlier unearthed from a huge tunnel in the first-of-its-kind case in this city.

Police said the accused planned the entire robbery meticulously and purchased a house right behind the doctor's house for Rs 87 lakh in January. They later covered its boundary wall with tin sheds to block the view and started the digging work.

The accused dug the tunnel from the newly purchased house and reached the exact location where the box was buried. They cut open the box and stole the silver.

Dr Sunit Soni, running a hair transplant clinic, came to know about this theft when he saw the flooring of the basement was uneven and dug it up on Wednesday.

He immediately informed the police.

Police official Ajaypal Lamba said, "Primary investigation indicates Dr Soni's friend's involvement who knew about the silver. We have detained him and he is being interrogated with four more accused who helped him in the case," he said adding that the prime accused is a bullion trader.

Earlier, the income tax department raided three firms in Jaipur which not only revealed unaccounted income of Rs 1400 crore but also led to unearthing of a secret tunnel-type cavity at a jeweller's house, containing art jewellery and antique goods apart from benami property transaction documents.

Much to the surprise of the IT sleuths, they also found an alpha-numeric secret code on each item found in the tunnel, most of which remains unbreakable even after many attempts of the officials to crack them.

"During the raid at the jeweller's residence, a secret tunnel-type structure was discovered. Inside, documents related to benami properties were found in addition to gold and silver jewellery, antique goods and art jewellery. Fifteen sacks were also recovered from this secret room," said an I-T official.

He added that the jeweller had denied maintaining any stock register before the raid but the raiding teams found actual prices were mentioned in an alpha-numeric secret code on each item found in the tunnel. Two hard disks and a pen drive were also found, the official said.

--IANS

arc/bg