Turkey: 30 suspects detained over failed 2016 coup

Police have launched simultaneous operations in 29 locations as part of an investigation led by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Istanbul, Feb 17 (IANS) Turkish police on Wednesday detained 30 suspects here over their alleged link to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

They also found more than 17,000 euros (20,527 dollars) and some organizational materials during the raids, Anadolu said, adding that operations are still going on to capture one missing suspect.

The suspects have alleged connections with the network headed by the United States-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, the report said.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup attempt in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed. Since then, Turkey has been hunting suspected members of the organization through nationwide operations, Xinhua reported.

