Turkey administers 44 million Covid vaccine doses

Istanbul, June 23 (IANS) The total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 44 million on Wednesday, the Health Ministry's data revealed.

So far, more than 29.4 million citizens have received their first doses, while over 14.6 million have taken their second shots.

The figure indicated that the country, which has a population of 83 million, inoculated 17.6 per cent of its citizens with two doses of vaccines, Xinhua reported.